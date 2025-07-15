A Royal Navy aircraft carrier is scheduled to leave Portsmouth after a previous sailing was postponed.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is expected to leave HMNB Portsmouth tomorrow afternoon (July 16). According to the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, the 65,000 tonne warship is due to leave the Princes Royal Jetty at 4.40pm.

She is scheduled to be seen passing The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth shortly afterwards. A large pilot and tug escort is planned to sail alongside her. The group includes Tempest, Bountiful, Independent, Indulgent, Englisham, and Scotsman.

The carrier is due to reach the NAB Tower at 5.35pm. HMS Queen Elizabeth was originally due to sail today, but her sailing was rescheduled. A Royal Navy spokesperson previously said all sailings are subject to change due to “tidal and weather conditions”.

What has been going on aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth?

While her sister ship HMS Prince of Wales has been in charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) on Operation Highmast, HMS Queen Elizabeth has been in alongside Portsmouth Naval Base. Various diplomatic and ceremonial duties have taken place aboard the ship’s huge flight deck.

Sailors have also taken the opportunity to complete various training courses, while other routine maintenance work aboard the carrier has been completed. Six American Midshipmen from the US Naval Academy in Annapolis were hosted aboard ship last month. Personnel learned about how the Royal Navy operates, and how they train with international forces.

Various personnel associated with the carrier were acclaimed in the King’s Birthday Honours list. A social media statement said: “Congratulations to Surgeon Commander Matthew Osborne, Leading Logistician David La Croix and Chief Petty Officer Elizabeth Howard who are (or have very recently been) part of the HMS Queen Elizabeth team and whose service was recognised in His Majesty's Birthday Honours.”