A Royal Navy aircraft carrier is due to leave Portsmouth after a lengthy period on the side lines.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is scheduled to leave HMNB Portsmouth tomorrow afternoon (July 15). According to the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, the 65,000 tonne warship is due to set sail from the Princes Royal Jetty and pass the The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth at roughly 3.55pm.

HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leaving Portsmouth tomorrow (July 15) after spending a long period of time at Portsmouth Naval base. Pictured: HMS Queen Elizabeth berthed in Hamburg last year. | UK MOD Crown copyright

She’ll be provided with a large pilot and tug escort involving the boats Tempest, Bountiful, Independent, Indulgent, Englisham, and Scotsman. The carrier is due to reach the NAB Tower at 4.50pm. The Royal Navy has been approached for more details.

What has been going on aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth?

While her sister ship HMS Prince of Wales has been in charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) on Operation Highmast, HMS Queen Elizabeth has been in Portsmouth. Various diplomatic and ceremonial duties have taken place aboard the ship’s huge flight deck.

Sailors have also taken the opportunity to complete various training courses, while other routine maintenance work aboard the carrier has been completed. Six American Midshipmen from the US Naval Academy in Annapolis were hosted aboard ship last month. Personnel learned about how the Royal Navy operates, and how they train with international forces.

Various personnel associated with the carrier were acclaimed in the King’s Birthday Honours list. A social media statement said: “Congratulations to Surgeon Commander Matthew Osborne, Leading Logistician David La Croix and Chief Petty Officer Elizabeth Howard who are (or have very recently been) part of the HMS Queen Elizabeth team and whose service was recognised in His Majesty's Birthday Honours.”