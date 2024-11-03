Royal Navy: HMS Queen Elizabeth prepares to leave city to continue 'routine training' - When?

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 15:35 BST
Updated 3rd Nov 2024, 16:40 BST
HMS Queen Elizabeth is preparing to leave the city after a recently returning.

HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leaving the city tomorrow (November 4) as she embarks on more routine training excercises. The flagship recently returned to Portsmouth on November 1 after being at sea for just over a week where she completed sea trials and training.

HMS Queen Elizabeth Picture: Habibur Rahmanplaceholder image
HMS Queen Elizabeth Picture: Habibur Rahman

The 65,000 tonne carrier will be heading back out to sea at 12:45pm and she is expected to sail past the Outer Spit Buoy in the Solent at 1:55pm.

A Royal Navy Spokesperson said: “HMS Queen Elizabeth has returned to Portsmouth after undertaking sea trials off the south coast.

“She is expected to commence routine training, subject to suitable conditions.”

Operational Sea Training involves preparing sailors and pilots for future operations by carrying out workup exercises. Training packages can involve everything the carrier has at its disposal, including Merlin helicopters and F-35 fighter jets.

