A Royal Navy flagship has returned to the city after ‘routine sea trials’.

HMS Queen Elizabeth returned to the city today (November 1) at approximately 11:30am after completing sea trials and training. The 65,000 tonne carrier left Portsmouth on October 21 and crowds gathered to wave the crew off.

HMS Queen Elizabeth

The aircraft carrier carried out routine tasking nearby, similar to recent operations. A Royal Navy spokesperson previously said: “The aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth is preparing to sail from Portsmouth today (Monday, October 21) for routine sea training and trials. As ever sailing is subject to suitable tide and weather conditions.”

Operational Sea Training involves preparing sailors and pilots for future operations by carrying out workup exercises. Training packages can involve everything the carrier has at its disposal, including Merlin helicopters and F-35 fighter jets.

The aircraft carrier was due to sail to the outer spit buoy at 10:40am and arrive back in the city.