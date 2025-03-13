Highly-trained sailors are conducting various drills ahead of the Royal Navy flagship’s arrival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the ship’s company assigned to HMS Spey are preparing for HMS Prince of Wales’ visit to the Indo-Pacific region. The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier will be leading the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) - with planned visits to Japan, Australia and elsewhere.

Royal Navy sailors aboard HMS Spey are conducting intense training ahead of the arrival of HMS Prince of Wales to the Indo-Pacific region. | Royal Navy

Various military drills such as Exercise Tamber Shield will be conducted, as well as diplomatic events. HMS Spey and HMS Tamar, both River-class offshore patrol vessels, maintain a continued Royal Navy presence in the Indo-Pacific region. They will be expected to play a key role in the deployment alongside British allies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement posted on the HMS Spey social media account said: “HMS Spey is currently undergoing an operational training and assurance period delivered by Fleet Operational Standards and Training (FOST), sharpening readiness and enhancing operational effectiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. Ready to deliver when it counts!”

HMS Spey, alongside HMS Tamar, maintain a Royal Navy presence in the Indo-Pacific region. | Royal Navy

FOST is the programme which ensures ships are ready to join the Royal Navy operational fleet and prepared for whatever is required of them. This includes preparation for safety and readiness, threat scenarios and advanced tactical drills. HMS Spey previously completed Exercise Komodo near Bali, Indonesia, where sailors joined international allies for a week of training, diplomatic talks and humanitarian work.

The ship’s company also joined the French Carrier Strike Group, led by the humungous 261.5m long warship Charles De Gaulle, earlier this year. Exercise La Perouse involved naval personnel from France, United States, Australia, UK, Canada, Singapore, Indonesia, India and Malaysia. HMS Spey’s X account previously said the exercise alongside British allies strengthened maritime safety and interoperability, all of which will maintain the security of vital sea lanes.

HMS Prince of Wales will be setting off from Portsmouth to the Indo-Pacific region this Spring. Discussing the deployment and the Japan visit specifically, defence secretary John Healey said: “With increasing instability across the world, it is more important than ever that we strengthen cooperation with our international partners like Japan.”