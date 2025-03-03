Royal Navy: HMS Spey completes Exercise Komodo near Indonesia ahead of HMS Prince of Wales arrival
HMS Spey, a Portsmouth-based offshore patrol vessel, took part in Exercise Komodo near Bali in Indonesia. Sailors joined international allies for a week of training, diplomatic talks and humanitarian work, led by the Indonesian Navy.
The River-class vessel, alongside her sister ship HMS Tamar, are expected to be involved in HMS Prince of Wales’ deployment to the Indo-Pacific region this Spring. The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier will work alongside international forces while leading the UK Carrier Strike Group.
Recently, Exercise Komodo returned for its fifth instalment, with forces from more than 20 nations being involved. Ships from Indonesia. Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, the Philippines, Thailand, France, Australia, India, South Korea, Vietnam and Italy sailed together in formation as part of the exercise.
KRI Dr Radjiman Wedyodiningrat acted as the flagship for the Indonesian Navy. Royal Navy sailors came alongside and met a series of personnel for sporting activities, finishing runners-up in the tug-of-war and sack races. Meanwhile, the ship’s Executive Officer and Navigator attended the International Maritime Symposium with a theme of “addressing maritime security challenges through cooperation and technology”.
British ministers in parliament have previously noted the burgeoning influence of China in the region, and its political manoeuvres relating to Taiwan. Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer called for more Royal Navy patrols to combat this. Lord Vernon Coaker, Labour, previously said in the House of Lords while responding to Lord Alton of Liverpool: “The noble lord knows the policy in respect to China in terms of co-operating, competing and challenging. I believe very strongly that as well as competing and co-operating, we need to challenge, whether that is at home or abroad.
“We’ve looked at the implications for our own defence and that of our allies with respect to the development in China. Across the world, the power of ourselves and that of our international allies including the United States will be reflected with the Carrier Strike Group that will not only go into the Mediterranean but also the Indo-Pacific. That will be about asserting the rule of law.”
The Joint Commander of the French Armed Forces in the Asia-Pacific, Rear Admiral Guillaume Pinget, spoke at the meeting in Indonesia and discussed France’s use of technology to secure its own waters. Exercises are expected top continue in the region later this year.
