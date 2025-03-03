Well-travelled Royal Navy sailors have completed a major exercise ahead of the arrival of the UK flagship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Spey, a Portsmouth-based offshore patrol vessel, took part in Exercise Komodo near Bali in Indonesia. Sailors joined international allies for a week of training, diplomatic talks and humanitarian work, led by the Indonesian Navy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Spey, a Portsmouth-based Royal Navy patrol vessel, took part in Exercise Komodo off the coast of Indonesia. | Royal Navy

Recently, Exercise Komodo returned for its fifth instalment, with forces from more than 20 nations being involved. Ships from Indonesia. Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, the Philippines, Thailand, France, Australia, India, South Korea, Vietnam and Italy sailed together in formation as part of the exercise.

KRI Dr Radjiman Wedyodiningrat acted as the flagship for the Indonesian Navy. Royal Navy sailors came alongside and met a series of personnel for sporting activities, finishing runners-up in the tug-of-war and sack races. Meanwhile, the ship’s Executive Officer and Navigator attended the International Maritime Symposium with a theme of “addressing maritime security challenges through cooperation and technology”.

Royal Navy sailors aboard HMS Spey worked alongside several international forces while undertaking the exercise. | Royal Navy

British ministers in parliament have previously noted the burgeoning influence of China in the region, and its political manoeuvres relating to Taiwan. Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer called for more Royal Navy patrols to combat this. Lord Vernon Coaker, Labour, previously said in the House of Lords while responding to Lord Alton of Liverpool: “The noble lord knows the policy in respect to China in terms of co-operating, competing and challenging. I believe very strongly that as well as competing and co-operating, we need to challenge, whether that is at home or abroad.

“We’ve looked at the implications for our own defence and that of our allies with respect to the development in China. Across the world, the power of ourselves and that of our international allies including the United States will be reflected with the Carrier Strike Group that will not only go into the Mediterranean but also the Indo-Pacific. That will be about asserting the rule of law.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Joint Commander of the French Armed Forces in the Asia-Pacific, Rear Admiral Guillaume Pinget, spoke at the meeting in Indonesia and discussed France’s use of technology to secure its own waters. Exercises are expected top continue in the region later this year.