“Transformational” mine hunting technology that can be remotely controlled will be used by the Royal Navy for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These new systems - collectively known as SWEEP - can track down and destroy ordinances without putting personnel in harms way. Jonathan Reed-Beviere, Mine Hunting Capability Programme Director for the Royal Navy, hailed the advancing technology.

SWEEP - crewless mine-hunting equipment that can scope out modern threats - has entered Royal Navy service for the first time. | Royal Navy

He said: “The Royal Navy receiving its first fully autonomous minesweeping system is truly transformational. The un-crewed system can replicate a ship’s signature, tricking sea mines into detonating safely. The portable, flexible system is vital to protecting ships from modern mine threats, operated remotely from land or sea, it will keep our sailors out of danger and will restore a minesweeping capability the Royal Navy has lacked since 2005.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SWEEP system consists of an un-crewed surface vessel and sophisticated payloads to clear the mines. It was developed and manufactured in Dorset by TKMS Atlas UK Ltd, after a £25m contract was awarded. It was designed to combat modern digital sea mines, that can sense and target ships and submarines sailing nearby.

Commander Dan Herridge, Commanding Officer of the Royal Navy’s Mine & Threat Exploitation Group, said the ability to counter ordinances that are more difficult to detect on sonar is a “crucial milestone”. “To be able to do this remotely without putting people in harm’s way is a key tenet of the Mine Hunting Capability Programme,” he added. “The acceptance of SWEEP is an exciting milestone ahead of the Royal Navy conducting training, operational evaluation, and assurance of the systems prior to deployment.”

SWEEP can be used with other autonomous systems at the Royal Navy’s disposal. This includes the Maritime Mine Counter Measures (MMCM) system and SeaCat Uncrewed Underwater Vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Lapsley, Mine Hunting Capability Team Leader at DE&S, said the technology will protect the freedom of navigation, and is part of plans to use more autonomous equipment in the North Atlantic and elsewhere. He added: “These three SWEEP systems will help to ensure Royal Navy personnel can combat the evolving global threat of naval mines more effectively and more safely.”

Antoni Mazur, managing director of TKMS Atlas UK, said: “It's an incredibly proud moment to see these cutting-edge minesweeping systems enter service with the Royal Navy.”