Links between the force and the city are indisputable, with thousands of families having some sort of connection to the Navy - past or present. Much of the Navy’s fleet is HMNB Portsmouth, with the base under the command of Commodore Marcel Rosenberg.

This includes huge aircraft carriers, advanced destroyers, frigates, smaller Archer-class vessels, patrol ships and experimental vessels which do not require a crew to man them. Even now, the Royal Navy is continuing to expand its fleets to try and protect the nation’s interests across the globe and at home. New Type 26 and 31 frigates are among the vessels currently being built for the force, with the aim of bolstering the UK’s security and modernising the country’s military capabilities.

Many of these vessels are currently deployed across the world in the Indo-Pacific, Middle East and the Caribbean. The Royal Navy’s flagship is HMS Prince of Wales, which is due to be deployed to the Indo-Pacific region - alongside HMS Spey, HMS Tamar and the UK Carrier Strike Group - this Spring.

The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier will be visiting Japan, Australia and elsewhere. Foreign secretary David Lammy said: “The UK and Australia have a long and enduring friendship underpinned by close trade ties that are benefiting Brits and Aussies alike.” He added: “Together, we are modernising our partnership, working to tackle the biggest challenges around the world and furthering our co-operation on defence, security and foreign policy matters.”

Some changes has taken place over the years. Type 23 frigate HMS Iron Duke has been rehoused to Devonport in Plymouth. Two former active Portsmouth-based frigates, HMS Westminster and HMS Argyll, were taken out of active service in May last year, with replacements on the way. Here is the current list of Royal Navy ships which call Portsmouth Naval Base their home. Vessels that have been retired from the fleet, such as HMS Bristol, have not been included.

HMS Prince of Wales (RO9) HMS Prince of Wales is the current Royal Navy flagship, assuming the title from her sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth. The £3.2bn aircraft carrier weighs 65,000 tonnes.

HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) HMS Queen Elizabeth served as the Royal Navy flagship between January 27, 2021, and December 2, 2024. She is considered one of the most advanced warships at the force's disposal, complete with state-of-the-art weaponry and communication systems.

HMS Duncan (D37) HMS Duncan is a Type 45 destroyer which has a ship's company of over 280 personnel. She is currently undergoing a maintenance period after working alongside the US Navy in the Mediterranean.