Royal Navy provide update on huge unexploded 1000kg bomb which shut down Southsea earlier this week
The bomb was discovered on Tuesday, December 3 by the South Coast Partners team who were working on the new sea defences by Blue Reef Aquarium. Upon its discovery the area was evacuated including the aquarium, the D-Day Museum, Clarence Pier and parts of the common.
Cordons were lifted later that day with Unexploded Ordnance Risk Mitigation Services, MACC International Ltd, advising the bomb would likely be floated to deeper water then sunk and detonated. The Royal Navy have now confirmed that a controlled explosion has taken place.
A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “Royal Navy bomb disposal experts successfully carried out a controlled explosion of ordnance on Friday (December 6) at an approved maritime demolition site. The 1000kg bomb from the Second World War was found in Portsmouth on Tuesday.”