Startling images have revealed what the unexploded ordnance found this morning (Tuesday, December 3) in Southsea looks like.

It was discovered this morning by the Southsea Coastal Partners team in front of Southsea Common where they are creating new sloping sea defences near to Blue Reef Aquarium. This has led to a total evacuation of the area, with bomb disposal experts on site.

An unexploded ordnance was found in Southsea | MACC International Ltd

Unexploded Ordnance Risk Mitigation Services, MACC International Ltd, has now shared images of the ordnance - revealing exactly what has been found.

Technical Director, Karl Wilkinson, explained: “MACC International Limited, have been providing UXO risk mitigation in support of the Southsea Coastal Scheme, at this specific point our on Explosive Ordnance Engineer was providing an Unexploded Ordnance watching brief in support of intrusive works in areas of the site that had not received prior clearance when a German WWII Sprengbombe-Cylindrisch (SC) 1000kg (Hermann) was lifted from the sea bed when moving rock for the defences.

“Following the discovery of the bomb, the nature of the item was confirmed by our Engineer and an immediate cordon was put in place. The local police and joint services explosive ordnance disposal (JSEOD) were contacted, who deployed a Navy EOD team to the site, the team were briefed on the find and directed to it for assessment.

“Due to the location of the bomb and its size, it will most likely be floated into deeper water, sunk to the bottom and destroyed through a controlled detonation.

“The project has been running for 4 years, with EOD engineers in attendance when the ground could not be suitably cleared ahead of works. Due to the high level of aerial bombardment that the area sustained during WWII there is a risk of encountering unexploded ordnance (UXO) that failed to function and went unnoticed when conducting large scale intrusive works.”

As previously reported by The News, cordons have been put in place and premises have been evacuated for their safety in and around Clarence Esplanade.

These include Blue Reef Aquarium, the D-Day Museum, Clarence Pier and parts of the common itself although no residential properties have been evacuated.

Police have confirmed they are working with partners in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to dispose of the item safely.