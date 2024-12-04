Praised has been heaped on the team which dealt with the unexploded ordnance found in Southsea yesterday.

The discovery was made in the morning (December 3) by workers creating new sea defences along the beach area in front of Southsea Common which led to the area being evacuated - including Blue Reef, the D-Day Story and Clarence Pier.

It was spotted by specialist contractors watching as area - classed as high risk for finding potential explosive items - was excavated to allow for the new sloping sea defences to be created.

An unexploded ordnance was found in Southsea | MACC International Ltd

The Royal Navy Bomb Disposal team have now safely removed the ordnance from the site, although confirmation is still awaited as to if it has now been destroyed in a controlled explosion at sea.

Martin Dobby, Project Director for VolkerStevin, contractor for the Southsea Coastal Scheme said: "When a suspected device is unearthed, the Southsea Coastal Scheme has a strict procedure to ensure the area is secured as quickly as possible and the relevant authorities contacted.

"All operatives are trained how to recognise potential explosive devices, which can range from mortars and hand grenades to sea mines and air dropped explosives.

“I am very proud of our team for acting so professionally and extend our thanks to the Royal Navy Bomb Disposal team, Portsmouth Police, King’s Harbour Master and many others. To discover such a large device and have it removed from site within 12 hours is a fantastic result and the whole operation yesterday demonstrates the efficiency of the procedure."

Portsmouth officially suffered 67 air raids during World War II between July 1940 and May 1944, three of these categorised as major attacks, which killed 930 people.

The Royal Navy has also been approached for a comment.