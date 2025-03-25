The Royal Navy has been shadowing three Russian ships through the English Channel.

Portsmouth-based minehunter HMS Cattistock and a Wildcat helicopter to shadow the oceanographic survey ship, Admiral Vladimirskiy, during its voyage through the Strait of Dover and the English Channel.

The British minehunter first reported on the Russian ship’s movements in the southern North Sea and worked closely with the helicopter to keep a constant watch through busy shipping lanes until the vessel exited the Channel just west of the Brest peninsula.

HMS Cattistock escort survey ship Admiral Vladimirskiy in the English Channel | Royal Navy

This operation was followed quickly by another, as Plymouth-based Type 23 frigate HMS Somerset and Southampton-based tanker RFA Tidesurge were deployed to escort Russian landing ship, RFN Alexander Otrakovsky, and merchant vessel, MV Ascalon, through the Channel and North Sea, as the pair sailed towards the Baltic.

The two Russian ships had recently departed the Mediterranean and were watched closely by HMS Somerset and her Merlin helicopter.

The Royal Navy said these operations highlight its commitment to securing the UK’s waters and areas of interest by protecting national security to support economic growth, protecting trade routes and helping to ensure a secure and stable economy.

HMS Cattistock’s Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Commander Rob Garner, said: “Cattistock has escorted a number of Russian warships and government-owned vessels through UK waters in recent weeks and months, demonstrating the Royal Navy’s operational readiness and steadfast commitment to UK security at sea.

“I am extremely proud of my ship’s company’s professionalism and determination to get the job done as we continue to work closely with other Royal Navy ships and aircraft, the RAF P8 force and fellow NATO navies.”