WATCH: Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer on board HMS Prince of Wales

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Apr 2025, 17:39 BST
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has been onboard the Royal Navy's flagship aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales today.

Large crowds gathered along the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth to watch HMS Prince of Wales leave the city for a major Royal Navy Carrier Strike Group deployment to the Indo-Pacific on Tuesday, April 22 2025. | Sarah Standing (220425-5010)

The warship is heading towards the Indo-Pacific as part of a major deployment with Mr Starmer visiting sailors, aviators, soldiers and Royal Marines of the flagship, which left Portsmouth on Tuesday (April 22).

She will travel to the Mediterranean, Middle East, south-east Asia, Japan and Australia on an eight-month voyage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The prime minister, who saw the UK’s F-35 warplanes deployed on the carrier, said the operation sent a “clear message of strength to our adversaries”.

He said the world was in a "new era" of global insecurity and uncertainty. "It's incredible to be onboard the Carrier Strike Group and to see the incredible capability," he said.

