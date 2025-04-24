WATCH: Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer on board HMS Prince of Wales
The warship is heading towards the Indo-Pacific as part of a major deployment with Mr Starmer visiting sailors, aviators, soldiers and Royal Marines of the flagship, which left Portsmouth on Tuesday (April 22).
She will travel to the Mediterranean, Middle East, south-east Asia, Japan and Australia on an eight-month voyage.
The prime minister, who saw the UK’s F-35 warplanes deployed on the carrier, said the operation sent a “clear message of strength to our adversaries”.
He said the world was in a "new era" of global insecurity and uncertainty. "It's incredible to be onboard the Carrier Strike Group and to see the incredible capability," he said.
