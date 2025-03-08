Scammers create fraudulent Facebook account to sell fake £2 Marwell Zoo tickets

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Mar 2025, 11:50 BST
Updated 8th Mar 2025, 11:51 BST

Scammers have created a Facebook page to con people into buying fake £2 tickets to Marwell Zoo.

The Facebook page called ‘Zoo Tickets’ is claiming to sell discounted tickets to the zoo to ‘celebrate its 40th anniversary’.

The zoo has reported the social media page and is working to get the page and its links taken down.

Marwell ZooMarwell Zoo
Marwell Zoo

Marwell Zoo took to Facebook and said: “We are still working to get the Facebook page called "Zoo tickets" and the webpage it links to removed.

“The page is fraudulently claiming to be selling tickets for £2 on our behalf. They will ask for your personal details including financial information. Please do not give any of your information to this website.

“We have reported the page to Action Fraud, and if you have been affected, we strongly urge you to contact your bank immediately and Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 (www.actionfraud.police.uk) to report this and use our Crime Reference Number: NFRC250307218376.

“If you are ever concerned something doesn't look right, please do not hesitate to reach out to us directly on this page or by calling our reception team on 01962 777407.

The fake Facebook page is also running ad campaigns which have been showing up as sponsored posts on the platform.

Mini Travellers, a website for family travel, also commented on Marwell’s Facebook post saying it had also been the victim of the scam and that the fraudsters had copied its entire website.

Marwell Zoo has urged customers to only book tickets via the official website. Click here for more information.

