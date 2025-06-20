After months of anticipation, a new soft play site, equipped with a role play village, is preparing to open its doors this weekend.

Located in Antelope Park in Thornhill, the new soft play has confirmed that it will be officially opening its doors on Saturday (June 21) at 10am after the open date was pushed back from May.

WonderWorld Soft Play Southampton is getting ready to open. | WonderWorld Soft Play Southampton

The soft play will feature a volcano slide, interactive football pitches, a role play area, a toddler sensory space and a go kart area which are all included in the admission price.

“We expect the venue to bring joy and fun to families and also offer employment opportunities to the people of Southampton.

“We are a family-owned organisation who strive to provide a fun and enjoyable setting to the local community and beyond.”

The price for children aged over three is £14.95 for two hours of play and £2 per adult spectator and the soft play has advised that there is limited availability this weekend.

WonderWorld Group already has six soft play and adventure parks, five AirThrill inflatable and trampoline arenas and one electric thrill adventure golf, arcade and diner in Scotland.