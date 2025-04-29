Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two boys got stuck in the mud in Portsmouth with emergency services scrambled to rescue them.

The teenagers were stuck up to their knees in boggy terrain around 15 metres from the shoreline at Langstone Harbour. Firefighters, coastguard and paramedics were deployed to the scene yesterday afternoon (April 28) just off of Eastern Road.

Firefighters, paramedics and coastguard scrambled to Langstone Harbour, just off of Eastern Road, to rescue two teenagers stuck in the mud. | Marcin Jedrysiak

“Water rescue firefighters established a safe path using specialist equipment, and released the teenagers before passing them into the care of SCAS paramedics,” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said. The water rescue unit from Fareham fire station, as well as crews from Southsea and Cosham, were involved in the rescue at 4.49pm. The stop message was given at 5.16pm

A HM Coastguard spokesman said: “HM Coastguard received a report at about 4.45pm on April 28 of two boys stuck in mud at Langstone Harbour, near Great Salterns Lake, Portsmouth. The two boys were brought to safety by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service. Portsmouth and Selsey Coastguard Rescue Teams were sent.”

The fire service issued the following advice to ensure people are safe in water or near to it:

Always follow local warning signs

Don’t go out alone into unknown areas

Remember, mud isn’t always obvious as it can resemble stable ground

Be aware of tide times and currents

Take a mobile phone with you

Stay on footpaths and keep dogs under control

If you do get caught out or come across someone stuck in mud – call 999 and ask for Coastguard – don’t enter the mud to help them

If you do find yourself in danger:

Try to stay calm and avoid movement

Spread your weight to stand evenly

Call loudly to attract attention

Call 999 as soon as possible as conditions can get worse quickly

And discourage others from attempting to rescue you

Further advice can be found on the fire service website.