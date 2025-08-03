Emergency services treat patient who fell from a window in Gosport

Emergency services have rushed to a scene in Gosport this afternoon where a person had fallen from a window.

Police were called to Camden Street, alongside the ambulance service, after reports of an incident on Sunday, August 3. The condition of the person who fell has not yet been confirmed.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police were called at 3.10pm this afternoon (Sunday, August 3) to provide assistance to the ambulance service who were treating a patient who had fallen from a window at an address on Camden Street, Gosport.”

As soon as there is any further information we will provide an update.