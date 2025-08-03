Emergency services treat patient who fell from a window in Gosport

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 18:26 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2025, 18:32 BST
Emergency services have rushed to a scene in Gosport this afternoon where a person had fallen from a window.

Police were called to Camden Street, alongside the ambulance service, after reports of an incident on Sunday, August 3. The condition of the person who fell has not yet been confirmed.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police were called at 3.10pm this afternoon (Sunday, August 3) to provide assistance to the ambulance service who were treating a patient who had fallen from a window at an address on Camden Street, Gosport.”

As soon as there is any further information we will provide an update.

Related topics:Emergency servicesAmbulance servicePoliceGosport

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice