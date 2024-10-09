Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hampshire high street has been evacuated as emergency services deal with an incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Properties and businesses on a section of Gosport High Street have been evacuated as police and fire services deal with an incident between South Cross Street and North Cross Street.

A Hampshire police spokesperson said: “We are currently dealing with an incident between South Cross Street and North Cross Street in Gosport. We are on scene assisted by our colleagues from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and a section of the high street is closed at this time.

“Thank you for your patience while we deal with this incident.”

As soon as we have any further information we will let you know.