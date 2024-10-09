Gosport High Street closed off as emergency services deal with an incident
A Hampshire high street has been evacuated as emergency services deal with an incident.
Properties and businesses on a section of Gosport High Street have been evacuated as police and fire services deal with an incident between South Cross Street and North Cross Street.
A Hampshire police spokesperson said: “We are currently dealing with an incident between South Cross Street and North Cross Street in Gosport. We are on scene assisted by our colleagues from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and a section of the high street is closed at this time.
As soon as we have any further information we will let you know.
