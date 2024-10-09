Gosport High Street reopens after "suspicious object" cleared by Explosive Ordnance Disposal team
Gosport High Street was closed off this evening (October 9) after police were called at 5.10pm to an address where a suspicious object had been found. Following inspection from an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team it was found the object did not pose a threat.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.10pm this evening to High Street, Gosport, after concerns were raised about a suspicious object at an address.
“Specialist officers were deployed, along with other emergency services, and a cordon was put in place whilst we dealt with this incident.
“Following examination by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, it was determined that the item posed no threat to public safety.”
The cordons that were in place around the area have now been lifted and the roads reopened.
