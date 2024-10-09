Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hampshire high street has reopened having been evacuated when a suspicious object was found at a property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gosport High Street was closed off this evening (October 9) after police were called at 5.10pm to an address where a suspicious object had been found. Following inspection from an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team it was found the object did not pose a threat.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.10pm this evening to High Street, Gosport, after concerns were raised about a suspicious object at an address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Specialist officers were deployed, along with other emergency services, and a cordon was put in place whilst we dealt with this incident.

“Following examination by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, it was determined that the item posed no threat to public safety.”

The cordons that were in place around the area have now been lifted and the roads reopened.