Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hampshire firefighters continue to tackle a blaze in a metal scrapyard that has now been going for over 24 hours.

Firefighters have confirmed they will continue to work overnight and into tomorrow at the metal scrapyard blaze in Buriton. | Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service.

Crews from across the region attended the fire around midday on Monday, July 1 as around 3,000 tonnes of scrap metal caught fire in Buriton near Petersfield. The public have been advised to avoid the area as firefighters work to extinguish the fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

READ MORE: Pictures show huge fire at scrapyard

READ MORE: Relief crews called to tackle scrap metal blaze

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service have now advised that they will likely be working at the site into tomorrow. A spokesperson said: “Firefighters have continued to tackle the fire throughout the day, making use of the aerial ladder platform to reach parts of the metal pile that are difficult to access.