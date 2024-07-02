Petersfield fire: Firefighters expected to remain onsite through the night and into tomorrow

By Joe Williams
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 17:49 BST
Hampshire firefighters continue to tackle a blaze in a metal scrapyard that has now been going for over 24 hours.

Firefighters have confirmed they will continue to work overnight and into tomorrow at the metal scrapyard blaze in Buriton. | Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service.

Crews from across the region attended the fire around midday on Monday, July 1 as around 3,000 tonnes of scrap metal caught fire in Buriton near Petersfield. The public have been advised to avoid the area as firefighters work to extinguish the fire.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service have now advised that they will likely be working at the site into tomorrow. A spokesperson said: “Firefighters have continued to tackle the fire throughout the day, making use of the aerial ladder platform to reach parts of the metal pile that are difficult to access.

“Relief crews have been organised to take over from those firefighters on the scene. We expect to maintain a presence at the scrapyard blaze in Buriton overnight and into tomorrow.”

