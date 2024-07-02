Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters work into the night to try and keep a raging scrap metal fire at bay.

More than 40 emergency personnel were initially deployed to extinguish the blaze at the John Huntley scrapyard in Buriton near Petersfield yesterday afternoon (July 1). Crews from Havant, Cosham, Emsworth, Horndean, Petersfield and Liphook were alerted to the incident in Greenway Lane, Buriton, at 12.30pm - near the A3.

Shocking drone footage showed smoke rising high into the air and flames emanating from a pile of roughly 3,000 tonnes of scrap. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) issued a statement at 8.57pm last night, confirming the road closures are still in effect and work is continuing at the site.

Firefighters tackling a blaze at a scrap yard in Buriton near Petersfield yesterday (July 1). Picture: HIWFRS | HIWFRS

They said: “Firefighters remain on the scene working to extinguish the scrapyard blaze near Petersfield. Relief teams have taken over from those who were first on the scene. Please continue to avoid the area due to road closures.”

Overnight, firefighters used onsite machinery to separate the metal to create fire breaks to limit the spread of the blaze. Support vehicles, including water carriers and the aerial ladder, were deployed alongside the firefighters to assist them. The force initially described the blaze as “large” and “well alight” when the crews arrived at the scene.