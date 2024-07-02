Petersfield fire: Latest update as relief crews called in to tackle scrap metal blaze - is A3 still closed?
More than 40 emergency personnel were initially deployed to extinguish the blaze at the John Huntley scrapyard in Buriton near Petersfield yesterday afternoon (July 1). Crews from Havant, Cosham, Emsworth, Horndean, Petersfield and Liphook were alerted to the incident in Greenway Lane, Buriton, at 12.30pm - near the A3.
Shocking drone footage showed smoke rising high into the air and flames emanating from a pile of roughly 3,000 tonnes of scrap. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) issued a statement at 8.57pm last night, confirming the road closures are still in effect and work is continuing at the site.
They said: “Firefighters remain on the scene working to extinguish the scrapyard blaze near Petersfield. Relief teams have taken over from those who were first on the scene. Please continue to avoid the area due to road closures.”
Overnight, firefighters used onsite machinery to separate the metal to create fire breaks to limit the spread of the blaze. Support vehicles, including water carriers and the aerial ladder, were deployed alongside the firefighters to assist them. The force initially described the blaze as “large” and “well alight” when the crews arrived at the scene.
The smoke caused the Hampshire Roads Policing Unit to shut The Causeway - B2070 - between the A3M roundabout and Mapledurham Lane. Police said at 2.25pm yesterday that the closure is expected to last for 24 hours.
