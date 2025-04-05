Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hampshire residents are being warned of the dangers of wildfires across the countryside after another devastating blaze last night.

A fire quickly ripped through a field at Calshot Marshes last night, following on from the fires in Moors Valley earlier in the week, as well as fire in nearby Dorset this week as spring temperatures continue to rise into Easter.

Firecrews returned to the scene of the fire in Calshot this morning (Saturday, April 5) to check for hot spots in the 600m x 200m area of gorse and standing crop, with flames and smoke being spotted from across the Solent and from the Isle of Wight last night.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue has said the recent spate of fires services as a reminder ‘there is a heightened risk of wildfires at the moment so please follow our safety tips to ensure you protect our beautiful countryside’

Advice includes

Leave barbecues at home – pack a picnic instead.

MAKE SURE cigarettes are out and dispose of them properly.

Sunlight shining through glass can start a fire so take your litter home or make sure bottles and other rubbish goes in the bin.

DON’T start campfires in the countryside.

Barbeques are allowed in designated and purpose built areas of the county’s country parks as well as in designated areas of Southsea Common, Castle Field and Canoe Lake in Portsmouth but must be disposed of properly afterwards.