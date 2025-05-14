Fire engines spotted along Southsea seafront as fire crew respond to false alarm at flats
Fire engines have been spotted along Southsea seafront this afternoon (May 14).
The fire service has responded to reports of a fire at a block of flats along Southsea seafront - to find it was a false alarm.
A spokesperson from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 2pm this afternoon crews attended a report of a fire at Alexandra Court, Southsea.
“There was no fire and the incident was deemed a false alarm with good intentions. The stop message followed shortly after.”