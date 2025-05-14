Fire engines spotted along Southsea seafront as fire crew respond to false alarm at flats

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 14th May 2025, 15:31 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 15:48 BST
Fire engines have been spotted along Southsea seafront this afternoon (May 14).

The fire service has responded to reports of a fire at a block of flats along Southsea seafront - to find it was a false alarm.

Fire fighters have been called to a false alarm at Alexandra Court, Southsea, this afternoon.placeholder image
Fire fighters have been called to a false alarm at Alexandra Court, Southsea, this afternoon. | Marcin Jedrysiak

A spokesperson from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 2pm this afternoon crews attended a report of a fire at Alexandra Court, Southsea.

“There was no fire and the incident was deemed a false alarm with good intentions. The stop message followed shortly after.”

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, click here.

