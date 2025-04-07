WATCH: Lee-on-the-Solent beach fire - fire crews tackle blaze as beachgoers watch on

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 14:23 BST
A fire crew has been tackling a blaze on a busy beach in Lee-on-the-Solent today.

The incident occurred on Monday, April 7, just after midday when smoke was seen coming out from below a section of the promenade at Lee-on-the-Solent beach. Fire fighters were alerted to the situation with people watching on as they attempted to tackle the blaze which seemed to be in an awkward space to reach.

Fire crews are tackling a blaze on the beach in Lee-on-the-Solent. Smoke can be seen coming out from below the walkway with firefighters trying to reach it from what appears an awkward angle.
Fire crews are tackling a blaze on the beach in Lee-on-the-Solent. Smoke can be seen coming out from below the walkway with firefighters trying to reach it from what appears an awkward angle. | Alisha Payer

A spokesperson for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said: “Gosport firefighters were called to a fire beneath the beach walkway on Marine Parade East, Lee-on-the-Solent at around half 12 this afternoon. One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire and dampen down the scene before the crew left the scene at 13:16.”

Watch the video embedded in this article to see footage of the incident from Alisha Payer.

