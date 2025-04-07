WATCH: Lee-on-the-Solent beach fire - fire crews tackle blaze as beachgoers watch on
The incident occurred on Monday, April 7, just after midday when smoke was seen coming out from below a section of the promenade at Lee-on-the-Solent beach. Fire fighters were alerted to the situation with people watching on as they attempted to tackle the blaze which seemed to be in an awkward space to reach.
A spokesperson for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said: “Gosport firefighters were called to a fire beneath the beach walkway on Marine Parade East, Lee-on-the-Solent at around half 12 this afternoon. One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire and dampen down the scene before the crew left the scene at 13:16.”
Watch the video embedded in this article to see footage of the incident from Alisha Payer.
