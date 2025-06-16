Dozens of people have attended an emotional vigil for a ‘beautiful’ and ‘hardworking’ nurse who died on the Air India plane that crashed last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renjitha Gopakumaran Nair, from Kerala, was one of the 241 victims that died onboard Air India’s Boeing 787-8 aircraft which crashed seconds after take off on Thursday, June 12.

It has been confirmed that a nurse at QA hospital, Renjitha Gopakumaran Nair, has died in the Air India plane crash yesterday (June 12). | Contributed

The mother of two was destined for London Gatwick, from Ahmedabad, after visiting and overseeing construction work at her new house in Kerala.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had been a nurse at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, for the past year and it is understood she had completed her contract and was planning to get a nursing position in Kerala after moving home.

The Malayali Association of Portsmouth and the Union of UK Malayalee Associations joined forces over the weekend to organise a vigil in memory of Mrs Gopakumaran Nair.

Taking place on Saturday, June 14, at Mountbatten Centre, the memorial, which was part of a sports day at the venue, welcomed dozens of friends, colleagues and people wishing to pay their respects.

Tributes have poured in from the Portsmouth community following the tragic news of Mrs Gopakumaran Nair’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kishor Verma wrote on The News’ social media: “We have lost a beautiful hardworking QA nurse and a daughter of Portsmouth. RIP.”

Gary Joseph also said: “RIP beautiful lady you looked after my wife Marnie at the beginning of the year. An absolute loss to her family friends and the Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust. Sleep tight.”

The Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust and Isle of Wight NHS Trust have also paid tribute to the ‘much loved’ nurse who helped a number of people during her time at the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are all so grateful to have had the opportunity to know and work with her. Our thoughts are with Renjitha’s family and friends at this time."

An Air India update, issued last week, confirmed the passengers comprised of 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national with only one survivor - a British man.

British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000.

Air India have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number +91806 2779 200 to provide more information.