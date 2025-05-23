A Hampshire council has promised it won’t be wasting taxpayers’ money collecting recycling that can’t yet be processed.

The executive at Fareham Borough Council approved simpler waste recycling plans to increase more glass recycling banks but said it would not implement kerbside glass and plastic collection that could cost nearly £520,000 until facilities are ready.

The government’s Simpler Recycling scheme means the introduction of three new recycling collection services, including in Fareham, by March 2026. These will be weekly kerbside food waste collection, kerbside glass collection and kerbside plastic pots, tubs and trays collection.

Fareham Borough Council says it won’t waste money collecting recycling that still goes to landfill | bazzadarambler/Flickr

Those changes won’t be rolled out yet because Hampshire County Council, the waste disposal authority, is not yet ready with a new facility – that’s despite executive member for streetscene Councillor Ian Bastable (Con, Park Gate) saying Fareham Borough Council was “enthusiastic to improve recycling rates”.

Members at the meeting on May 20 were also told household food waste recycling plans are already in place for March 2026.

Cllr Bastable said while the council can invest in kerbside collection of dry mixed materials, with Hampshire County Council not ready to recycle it until 2027, it “would have gone in the bin”.

Executive leader of the council Councillor Simon Martin (Con, Park Gate) said: “There is no point in collecting material that will be going to landfill or be incinerated as we will lose all credibility.”

Councillor Fred Birkett (Con, Fareham Park) said: “Communication is key to this moving forward. We should not be trying to hoodwink the people of Fareham by saying we are recycling something, when we are not.”

The officer’s report said the cost of options to start collecting waste that could not be recycled properly was estimated to cost between £299,700 to £520,550. It included cost for crews, vehicles, fuel, storage and bin replacement costs. The option approved by the members would not incur any cost. Members heard that the cost of additional glass brought by banks can be covered by existing budgets.

To help communicate with residents about recycling, members approved the officer’s recommendation for a resident engagement officer, a temporary job for 12 months. It will cost up to £65,000 to help residents understand and participate in all recycling. It is funded from a £308,000 Transitional Resources Grant for Food Waste allocated to the council in 2025/26.

Simpler Recycling will affect all households across England from March 31, 2026. This is national legislation which aims to transform recycling in England by standardising waste collection and introducing separate streams for recyclable materials.