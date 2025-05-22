Ambitious restoration plans for Holly Hill Woodland Park take a step forward

Bold plans for the £2million redevelopment of Holly Hill Woodland Park have taken a step forward to help the project come into fruition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fareham Borough Council has announced that chartered landscape architect, Arkwood, has been appointed to lead on the plans to improve the functionality, sustainability and aesthetic appearance of the lakes and ponds within Holly Hill Woodland Park.

Earlier this year, the council announced it had received initial funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to progress plans to apply for a full Heritage Fund grant at a later date. The 35-hectare site is made up of Victorian landscaped garden and parkland, set around a series of interconnecting ponds, lakes and water features made of Pulhamite stone, which need repair and an initial consultation with the public took place last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly Hill Woodland Park is an absolutely treasure during the autumn with the wooded paths around the lakes snaking around the site and out to the Rover Hamble. There is also a playpark nearby outside the leisure centre for those with families. Picture: Graham May

The council said that Arkwood, which was appointed following a successful procurement exercise, has considerable experience in working on projects of this nature. It will now lead the next step which is to bring as many views as possible into the design of the project through a series of in-person and online workshops, events and surveys.

Executive member of streetscene at Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Ian Bastable, said: “I am delighted that Arkwood has been appointed as landscape architects for this important project. Arkwood has a proven track record in projects of this scale.

“I look forward to the final outcome, which will help Holly Hill remain an award-winning open space for generations to come.”

Arkwood’s Project Director, Jon Sheaff, added: “I am thrilled that Arkwood has been appointed to the Holly Hill Rediscovered Project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having completed many successful National Lottery-funded projects, we are confident that we can take this project from planning to completion, working alongside local people, the volunteers who love the site so much, key stakeholders and, of course, the council which has invested so heavily in the site’s restoration.

“We look forward to getting started.”