The Environment minister, Victoria Prentis, revealed the government has commissioned research into the associated risks of the outside grills.

This could lead to them being outlawed if they are directly linked to causing environmental damage.

Ms Prentis told LBC: ‘Disposable barbecues, if used correctly, do not, in themselves, pose a wildfire risk.

There are concerns over the impact disposable bbqs could have on the environment, as well as the links between them and wildfires. Picture Jonathan Brady: 062544-49.

‘It is when they are left unattended, or used recklessly, that the risk occurs.

‘It is clear to me that we do not have enough data on the role that disposable barbecues play in wildfire incidents.’

Ms Prentis added anecdotal evidence implies these barbecues are responsible for some serious incidents.

On Southsea Common there are areas where barbecues are not allowed, and they are banned in certain parts of the UK.

Brighton residents could face £100 fines after Brighton and Hove City Council for using them on beaches – as part of a Public Space Protection Order.

They were linked to causing a major fire at the council’s waste transfer station in Hollingdon, in August 2019.

Other MPs have also caused for them to be outlawed.

Labour MP for Halifax Holly Lynch said in the House of Commons that West Yorkshire firefighters had attended 75 wildfires in 2022, most caused by ‘careless and reckless use’ of disposable BBQs.

Last month, Aldi and Waitrose both announced they would no longer stock the plastic grills.

This was due to their impact on wildlife and the environment, with one Aldi director stating it would cut 35 tonnes of single-use packaging a year by removing them from the shelves.

Liz Fox, Aldi UK corporate responsibility director, told The Grocer: ‘We are committed to reducing our impact on the environment and know that many of our shoppers are increasingly looking to do the same.

‘We hope customers can embrace our latest move and still want them to enjoy their summer picnics and barbecues.’

Waitrose estimate the move will save roughly 70,000 disposable barbecues from being sold per year, reducing multiple tonnes of paper labels, shrink wrap plastic, cooking grills, foil and card from being used.

Lucy Comer, buyer at Waitrose said: ‘Disposable barbecues present a risk to our natural habitats and this is why we've committed to removing them from our shelves this year.

‘This is the right thing to do to preserve our local ecosystems and another example of the work we're doing to protect the planet.’

