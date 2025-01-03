Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Extremely popular” community skips are being rolled out again in Gosport after the scheme was extended.

Gosport Borough Council will be rolling out the open-topped waste containers in 2025 and beyond. The local authority has renewed its contract with local operator TJ Waste & Recycling, who will provide the service until December 2027.

The scheme brings transportable boxes to different areas of the town, making it easier for residents to get rid of broken items such as furniture, toys, garden waste, household renovation items and more. They can be used between 9.30am and 11.30am on each date they’re available.

Councillor Peter Cheqwyn, leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: “Our community skips are extremely popular, in fact more than 500 tonnes of household waste has been collected since the scheme began, all without charge to our residents. TJ Waste is a local company and we're very pleased to continue working with them to provide this service for Gosport residents.”

TJ Waste & Recycling director Luke Haskell added: “This contract underpins the strong partnership between the two organisations and demonstrates the Council's commitment to protecting the local environment whilst delivering an impactful service centred on local communities. As a local business with many employees and customers in Gosport, we're delighted to support the Council and its residents in the delivery of this scheme for years to come.”

List of dates and locations

Saturday January 4 at Gosport Leisure Centre

Saturday January 18 at Whites Place Car Park

Saturday February 1 at Walpole Park Car Park South

Saturday February 15 at Privett Park

Saturday March 1 at Green Lane, Hardway Car Park

Saturday March 15 at Bridgemary School Car Park

Saturday March 29 at Alver Valley West Car Park

Saturday April 12 at Gosport Leisure Centre

Saturday April 26 at Whites Place Car Park

A list of what items can and cannot be disposed of can be found on the Gosport Borough Council website. Some household items can be repaired or donated, instead of being thrown out. Further details can be found here.