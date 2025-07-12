Residents are being warned not to enter a number of popular lakes in Gosport after sewage pollution was discovered yesterday.

Signs are being put in place this morning (July 12) advising people to not bathe paddle or swim in Haslar Lake, Workhouse Lake, Stoke Lake, or Alverstoke Creek. The news was confirmed after member of the public alerted Southern Water to the issue, with officers discovering very high levels of ammonia which indicates long-term pollution.

Cllr Lesley Meenaghan advised people of the issue on Friday, July 11. Her post on Facebook stated: “Following reports from members of the public, officers inspected Haslar Lake with Southern Water and confirmed two sewage outflows discharging into the water.

“Warning signs will be in place by tomorrow morning and remain until water quality is fully restored.”

People are being to not enter a number of popular lakes due to sewage pollution | Google

Southern Water are tankering away all contaminated water, fitting a temporary bung to stop further discharge, and correctly reconnecting the drainage to the mains sewer.

Gosport MP, Dame Caroline Dinenage advised on social media that Southern Water had confirmed one of the outflows was caused by an illegal connection at Spinnaker Apartments, where foul water had been connected to the storm water system. While the second issue stems from a burst foul sewer which leaked into a surface system

The issue shortly follows a further swimming ban between Lee-on-the-Solent and Hill Head which was only fixed on Friday. Dinenage has called the issue “completely unacceptable”.

Dame Caroline Dinenage, Conservative MP for Gosport, has called the pollution “completely unacceptable”. | House of Commons/UK Parliament

The Conservative MP said on Facebook: “Following the previous sewage leaks at Lee-on-the-Solent and Hill Head, residents are now being advised not to enter the water at Haslar Lake, Workhouse Lake, Stoke Lake, and Alverstoke Creek due to sewage pollution.

“Southern Water has confirmed two incidents: One outfall caused by an illegal connection at Spinnaker Apartments, where foul water has been wrongly connected to the stormwater system. The outfall has been sealed and is being tankered while investigations continue.

“Another large outfall where a burst foul sewer was found running through an uncharted surface water catch pit. A hole in the pipe allowed sewage to spill into the surface system. A temporary patch has been installed, and work is ongoing to trace the source.

“This is completely unacceptable. Southern Water must take urgent steps to prevent incidents like this. I have arranged a public meeting with Southern Water bosses on 4th September, if you’d like to attend please email [email protected].”

As well as confirming that people should not swim in the affected waters, pet owners are also being advised to keep their animals away from the water.