An interactive map released by environmental campaign group ‘We are Here’ reveals the constituency is among 13 ‘high risk’ parts of the country threatened by flooding using flooding statistics from the Environment Agency.

We Are Here is a joint campaign between climate action groups Rights: Community: Action and Glimpse which aims to ‘establish a robust and durable link between England’s policy and law on climate change and planning.’

A map produced by Climate Central which shows areas of land which are at risk of flooding. The areas in red are projected to be below the annual flood level by 2030.

Glimpse managing director Amy Cameron said: ‘This map really helps to visualise the flooding threat facing local communities. Our hope is that this map helps people understand the risk of flooding in their area and to start conversations in the affected communities about what needs to change.’

Rights: Community: Action director Naomi Luhde-Thompson added: ‘The climate crisis is already here, and it’s affecting communities across England as demonstrated by this new map. People have a right to be involved in decisions about how to best tackle the climate crisis.

‘The government urgently needs to make changes that empower people to take action through the planning system, rather than cutting out their voices, and to put climate targets and a stronger requirement to act on flood risk into the Levelling Up Bill.’

The map highlights areas which are in flood zone 2 and 3 which means they are, if and where flood defences are in place, flood risk from rivers and the sea, flood storage areas and shoreline management plans.

We Are Here have released an interactive map which highlights Portsmouth as one of the most vulnerable parts of the UK to flooding. Areas shaded in blue are 'zone 3' or high risk.

University of Manchester Professor Richard Kingston said: ‘We have been working to provide map data for community use, so that people can be informed about future risks from climate change. We want to support communities who need to prepare for the future.’

While a £160m sea defence project is underway and renewing almost three miles of protective measures in the city, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said that the government needs to do more to ensure Portsmouth’s continued safety in future.

Stephen Morgan said: ‘The climate emergency brings with it high risks of flooding to Portsmouth which is why I was so pleased to play my part in securing funding for the Southsea Coastal Defence Scheme.

Stephen Morgan MP. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘It’s so vital we take this opportunity to deliver defences that protect our city and help avoid the risk of future flooding to local homes and businesses.

‘However, the climate crisis is the defining challenge of the next decade, so it is clear that more needs to be done by the government to ensure we protect Portsmouth people and the planet for generations to come.’

Another map, produced by climate science communication group Climate Central, shows large areas of the city which are projected to be vulnerable to annual flooding by 2030. At-risk areas include almost all of Southsea, Cosham, Old Portsmouth, Milton, Copnor, Anchorage Park and Hilsea. The interactive tool – based on an Ordnance Survey basemap – shows that much of Hayling island will also be affected according to projections.

