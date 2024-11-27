Fast flowing water has been spotted rushing along West Brook in Emsworth where a flood warning remains in place.

Residents in the Bridge Road area have been warned to prepare for flooding after heavy rain fell when Storm Conall hit the county last night.

The fast flowing water can be seen flowing past the Bridge Road carpark and down to the monitoring station at the Bridge Road/St James’ Road junction.

Watch the video embedded in this story to see the current situation.

The flood warning for West Brook includes Bridge Road, Victoria Road and St James Road and it is one of 42 warnings and alerts in place for the county.