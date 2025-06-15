Excitement as F3 driver Felix Baggott opens Portsmouth's first racing simulation lounge equipped with eight rigs
Full Send Racing Lounge, founded by F3 driver Felix Baggott, officially opened its doors yesterday (Saturday, June 15) with crowds of people raring to have a go.
The new lounge, which is located near the Plaza in Gunwharf Quays, consists of eight simulator rigs all equipped with direct-drive steering, load cell pedals and GT Pro chassis to create an authentic racing experience.
Guests will have the opportunity to choose from 85 racing cars and 56 race tracks.
Felix Baggott, F3 driver and founder of Full Send Racing Lounge, said: “Motorsport shouldn’t feel like an exclusive club. Whether you’re chasing lap times or just having a laugh with friends, we built this place so that every one of our guests leaves with a story.”
To celebrate the official opening of the lounge, Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress attended a ribbon cutting yesterday afternoon.
Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “Full Send Racing Lounge perfectly embodies this, bringing a unique, city-first attraction that further enhances our diverse leisure offering.”
The lounge will offer 20 minute or 1 hour drop-in practise sessions as well as group sessions for parties up to 24 people.
Guests must be aged 10 and over and measure between 1.40 m - 2.10 m in height to take part.