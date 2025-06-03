New developments bolster £7.75m regeneration project at Hilsea Lido as tiling and rendering gets underway

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 12:10 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 12:10 BST

Hilsea Lido has taken yet another step forward as it edges closer towards completion.

The iconic lido, which has been at the heart of the city for almost nine decades, has moved one step closer to reaching completion following a lengthy regeneration project which started last year.

The £7.75m scheme, which is being paid for by the Levelling Up Fund and carried out by Beard, will see new changing rooms, benches, tables, fountain and a fully functioning pool.

Most recently, the contractors have put a huge protective tent over the pool so that the rendering and tiling can be completed, marking a major milestone in the project.

The Portsmouth City Council, who is overseeing the renovation has provided a new update confirming that tiling has officially started at the site.

A spokesperson said that horizontal tiles are going along the edge of the pool, along with the finger rests, and once this is done horizontal tiles will be placed on the other side of the drainage gulley and a final row of vertical tiles will go along the top of the pool.

Large sections of the pool floor have now also been rendered to create a smooth surface ready for the final epoxy coating and the haul road outside has been removed.

The Portsmouth City Council has previously said the anticipated opening date will be early autumn.

For more information about the progress being made at Hilsea Lido, click here.

The team have started putting horizontal tiles around the edge of the pool, along with the black finger rests. Next, they will put the horizontal tiles on the other side of the drainage gulley.

. Hilsea Lido - June 2025

The team have started putting horizontal tiles around the edge of the pool, along with the black finger rests. Next, they will put the horizontal tiles on the other side of the drainage gulley. | PCC

Photo Sales
The haul road has now been removed as all the heavy work at this end of the lido is complete.

1. Hilsea Lido - June 2025

The haul road has now been removed as all the heavy work at this end of the lido is complete. | PCC

Photo Sales
The team have started putting horizontal tiles around the edge of the pool, along with the black finger rests. Next, they will put the horizontal tiles on the other side of the drainage gulley.

2. Hilsea Lido - June 2025

The team have started putting horizontal tiles around the edge of the pool, along with the black finger rests. Next, they will put the horizontal tiles on the other side of the drainage gulley. | PCC

Photo Sales
The team have started putting horizontal tiles around the edge of the pool, along with the black finger rests. Next, they will put the horizontal tiles on the other side of the drainage gulley.

3. Hilsea Lido - June 2025

The team have started putting horizontal tiles around the edge of the pool, along with the black finger rests. Next, they will put the horizontal tiles on the other side of the drainage gulley. | PCC

Photo Sales
Outside the tent are two industrial heating units which are standing by, ready to kick in and pump warm air inside if the temperature drops below 8°C. When it’s warmer than that, they provide unheated ventilation to help the render and grout dry inside the tent.

4. Hilsea Lido - June 2025

Outside the tent are two industrial heating units which are standing by, ready to kick in and pump warm air inside if the temperature drops below 8°C. When it’s warmer than that, they provide unheated ventilation to help the render and grout dry inside the tent. | PCC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthHampshirePortsmouth City Council
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice