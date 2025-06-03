The iconic lido, which has been at the heart of the city for almost nine decades, has moved one step closer to reaching completion following a lengthy regeneration project which started last year.
The £7.75m scheme, which is being paid for by the Levelling Up Fund and carried out by Beard, will see new changing rooms, benches, tables, fountain and a fully functioning pool.
Most recently, the contractors have put a huge protective tent over the pool so that the rendering and tiling can be completed, marking a major milestone in the project.
The Portsmouth City Council, who is overseeing the renovation has provided a new update confirming that tiling has officially started at the site.
A spokesperson said that horizontal tiles are going along the edge of the pool, along with the finger rests, and once this is done horizontal tiles will be placed on the other side of the drainage gulley and a final row of vertical tiles will go along the top of the pool.
Large sections of the pool floor have now also been rendered to create a smooth surface ready for the final epoxy coating and the haul road outside has been removed.
The Portsmouth City Council has previously said the anticipated opening date will be early autumn.
