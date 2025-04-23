Firefighters spent hours tackling serious blaze at city boatyard as huge plumes of smoke covered M275
Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester all responded to the blaze which involved a number boats on land and a storage container at a boatyard in Tipner Lane, Portsmouth.
The HIWFRS control room received approximately 20 999 calls just before 4pm yesterday (April 22) alerting the crews to the ongoing incident.
The crews at the scene used four jets, two hose reel jets, an ultra high pressure lance and foam to tackle the fire.
Nearby residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.
After working at the scene for over four hours, the fire crew returned to the station with the fire successfully extinguished.
