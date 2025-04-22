WATCH: Scale of Tipner boatyard fire revealed with emergency services still on the scene
Emergency services remain at the scene of the fire on Tipner Lane on Tuesday, April 16. A number of boats were ablaze as fire crews from across the region were called in to tackle it.
Whereas black smoke billowed over the M275 at around 4pm, the smoke has now reduced and is no longer black. The M275 has remained open and is not expected to close as fire crews continue to manage the scene.
New footage reveals the scale of the fire at the boatyard and shows some of the damage caused to the boats and the scorched earth around it.
The video captured by Stu Vaizey can be found embedded in this article.
