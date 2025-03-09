Two gigantic Pride flags have adorned The Kings Theatre auditorium to kickstart the Portsmouth Pride celebrations.

This year, Portsmouth will be hosting the official UK Pride event to celebrate and highlight the importance of inclusion within the LGBTQ+ community.

As the city prepares for the major event, taking place on June 7 on Southsea Common, The Kings Theatre has kickstarted the celebrations by draping two huge Pride flags through the auditorium.

Gareth Gates with two huge Pride flags at Kings Theatre, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080325-40) | Chris Moorhouse

Gareth Gates, who performed at the theatre yesterday (March 8), attended the big reveal of the flags - and he was blown away by it.

Gareth said: “The importance of my gay fans to me is absolutely huge. All of my best friends are all gay and the amount of support that I’ve got from the gay community over the 23 years I’ve been in the industry has been absolutely huge. I owe to them.

“The importance of the Pride flag is of massive massive importance - I think it’s important that we raise awareness whenever we can and the Pride flag just makes us feel as though we can be very open about it and talk about more, spread awareness more so to have the photos with the Pride flag today on that scale - that was incredible - it was a glorious thing to see.

Gareth Gates and two huge Pride flags at Kings Theatre, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080325-42) | Chris Moorhouse

“It’s great to be back in this glorious theatre in this beautiful city.”

The main Portsmouth Pride day event will be free of charge and acts such as Victoria Scone, from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, drag king LoUis CYfer, and Ella Morgan are all due to take to the stage.

CP Robinson, co-chair of the Portsmouth Pride Trust and project lead for UK Pride ‘25, previously said: “Portsmouth Pride is thrilled to see the community coming together in such a powerful way to mark the start of the countdown to UK Pride ‘25.”