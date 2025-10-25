'Fabulous' businesses urged to share their success this weekend by entering awards
The window for nominations for this year’s Gosport Business Awards closes at midnight on Sunday (October 26) so time is running out for those wanting to be part of a celebration of entrepreneurship across the borough.
The awards are free to enter and cover nine prestigious categories. Businesses can enter as many categories as they like by going to https://www.gosport.gov.uk/GosportBusinessAwards
Dame Caroline said: “Having spent 20 years running a business before I became an MP, I love to see Gosport celebrating its thriving business community. These awards are a fantastic opportunity to recognise the success of local entrepreneurs – I’d encourage our fabulous businesses to enter and share their success stories.”
The awards are now in their second year and are being run by The News, St Vincent Sixth Form College, headline sponsors StandardAero UK, sponsors Gosport Borough Council and Powder Monkey.
The full list of categories is:
- Independent Small Business of the Year
- Commitment to Supporting Talent in Business
- Community Contribution Award
- Independent Retail Business of the Year
- Independent Tourism/Hospitality Business of the Year
- Independent Cultural and Creativity Business of the Year
- Commitment to Sustainability Award
- Start-up Business of the Year
- Overall Business Award (selected from winners of the above)
This year’s winners will be crowned at a celebration evening at the college's Jervis Gallery on Thursday, November 27.
Powder Monkey will be supplying the catering for the evening and the night’s guest speaker will be announced next month. To join in the celebrations, the first 100 tickets have gone on sale and can be purchased at https://gosportbusinessawards2025.eventbrite.co.uk
The overall winner last year was Blitz Photography with other category winners including Chill and Charge, My First Steps, The Book Shop in Lee on the Solent, Indelible Ink Custom Tattoo Studio, Powder Monkey Brewery, The Four Ale Taproom and Anchored in Gosport.