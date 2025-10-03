Further clarity is being sought regarding the housing of asylum seekers at Fort Blockhouse - despite a recent Home Office comment that said this was currently off the table.

Conservative MP Dame Caroline Dinenage has written to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to urge her to address the situation. Concerns were sparked in Gosport after the government confirmed to The News last week that ex-military sites would be considered as alternative sites to hotels - housing people while their asylum applications are considered.

With the nearby Haslar Immigration Removal Centre being renovated, ahead of being brought back to use to return people whose applications were rejected, rumours spread that Fort Blockhouse would be turned into an overflow site. The UK’s oldest sea fort has been up for sale since 2016, with interested parties making approaches to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Fort Blockhouse is thought to be the UK's oldest fortification. Picture: Brian Bracher Compass Aerial | Brian Bracher Compass Aerial

Writing to the Home Secretary on September 29, Ms Dinenage said: “My attempts to seek clarity from the Ministry of Defence have been met by vague confirmations that sites like Fort Blockhouse are under review by the Government. Without more clarity, local people are deeply worried that Fort Blockhouse, which looks likely to miss yet another promised disposal deadline this year, will be sacrificed to this Government's failure on small boats.

“This would deny us the huge economic benefits that a Government-led regeneration of this historic site could bring to our area. People in Gosport do not want to be treated like a focus-group.” She added in a press release: “We need clarity from the Government on their plans for the Fort."

The letter was shared on social media a day after an officer at the Home Office, Munnier Jussab, spoke at a Gosport Borough Council meeting about Fort Blockhouse housing asylum seekers. Responding to a query from council leader Cllr Peter Chegwyn, they said: “I can give you an answer to that. Fort Blockhouse is currently not on the government list.”

Hope remains that the fortification, built in 1431, will be turned into a mixed-use development of businesses and housing. Millions of pounds of investment will be needed to restore the seal wall before any development.

The Home Office has been approached for further details. Ms Dinenage has been approached regarding the council meeting comments.