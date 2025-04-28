Hilsea Lido: 90 flabbergasting pictures documenting progress at £7.75m project since work started

By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 15:10 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 10:13 BST

Over the past year, Hilsea Lido has been at the heart of a major regeneration project to restore it to its former glory.

After opening in 1935, the outdoor pool became a key part of the city for almost 90 years - but over the years, the pool became old and in a state of disrepair.

As a result, Portsmouth City Council has been working alongside Mace and Beard to complete a £7.75m restoration project which will welcome new changing rooms, benches, tables, fountain and a fully functioning pool.

Work started last year with a view of completing the project by summer of this year but the council have confirmed that the lido is now expected to open early autumn.

A considerable amount of work has already been completed at the site with the new pool quickly taking shape.

A huge protective tent is fully covering the pool in order for the contractors to complete the rendering and add the finishing touches including the tiling. The perfect conditions need to be maintained for the rendering to cure within the tent and, as a result, there are large heaters inside to ensure the temperature does not drop below 8 degrees.

The team are also screeding the top edges of the pool to create a level surface for the tiling and temporary timber guides are being used to ensure precision, which will be removed once the screed sets.

Take a look at 90 pictures of the progress made at Hilsea Lido since the project started:

A large protective tent has been constructed over the outdoor pool as contractors complete crucial rendering at the Hilsea Lido restoration project. Picture: IslandCity.UK

1. Hilsea Lido - May 2025

A large protective tent has been constructed over the outdoor pool as contractors complete crucial rendering at the Hilsea Lido restoration project. Picture: IslandCity.UK | Habibur Rahman

A large protective tent has been constructed over the outdoor pool as contractors complete crucial rendering at the Hilsea Lido restoration project. Picture: IslandCity.UK

2. Hilsea Lido - May 2025

A large protective tent has been constructed over the outdoor pool as contractors complete crucial rendering at the Hilsea Lido restoration project. Picture: IslandCity.UK | Habibur Rahman

A protective tent has been constructed over Hilsea Lido as crucial rendering work gets underway at the multi-million pound project. Picture: IslandCity.UK

3. Hilsea Lido - May 2025

A protective tent has been constructed over Hilsea Lido as crucial rendering work gets underway at the multi-million pound project. Picture: IslandCity.UK | Habibur Rahman

A protective tent has been constructed over Hilsea Lido as crucial rendering work gets underway at the multi-million pound project. Picture: IslandCity.UK

4. Hilsea Lido - May 2025

A protective tent has been constructed over Hilsea Lido as crucial rendering work gets underway at the multi-million pound project. Picture: IslandCity.UK | Habibur Rahman

