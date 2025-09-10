We’ve put together a comprehensive guide to Hilsea Lido, containing everything you need to know ahead of its opening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hilsea Lido, which has been at the heart of the city for almost nine decades, has been the topic of conversation over the past year as it undergoes a major £7.75m regeneration scheme.

Portsmouth City Council has announced the new operator of Hilsea Lido. | PCC

The project, which is being paid for by the Levelling Up Fund and carried out by Beard, will see new changing rooms, benches, tables, fountain and a fully functioning pool at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pool opened to the public in 1935 and acted as part of a wider leisure complex in the area complete with a tennis court, a play area, gardens and much more.

Back in July, the new operators were announced, with Sea Lanes and South Downs Leisure partnering to progress a shared vision to create a financially and environmentally sustainable destination.

Following the announcement of the operators taking over the site, a new Hilsea Lido website has been launched ahead of its opening later this year.

Take a look at everything you need to know about the lido ahead of its opening:

How much is a membership at the lido?

There are multiple membership options on offer:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a swim only membership, it will cost £34 on a rolling monthly basis or £32 per month for 12 months. This membership will give customers unlimited access to swimming all year round.

A swim and sauna membership, which will give customers unlimited access to swimming and sauna use all year round, will cost £48 per month for 12 months. Alternatively, it will cost £54 on a rolling monthly basis.

How much is a swim per session?

A swim will cost £8, a swim and sauna will cost £12 and a family swim (for one adult and two children) will cost £15. Additional adults for the family swim will cost £5 (max one more adult) and an additional three children can swim in the deal for an extra £2 pp.

Is the membership seasonal?

The membership will run all year round and will not be on a seasonal basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What will the winter opening times be?

The lido will be open between 6am to 11am every day, apart from Wednesdays when it will be closed.

Can anyone swim at the pool?

The pool is open to everyone and has been designed to be fully accessible with a ramped lagoon and accessible changing rooms.

Will the pool be heated?

The lido will not be heated, prompting the new operators to introduce a sauna. Sea Lanes has said it is going to be collecting data to model the energy required to heat the pool and to inform a long term sustainable heating solution.

Can you use the sauna without paying for a swim?

Initially, the sauna will only be available with a booked swim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will the development re-open?

The multi-million pound regeneration Portsmouth City Council scheme is anticipated to be completed this autumn, after being pushed back from the summer. Once the work has finished, the site will be handed over to Sea Lanes, who will start operating the lido, with plans to introduce a sauna and food and drink pop-ups.

What food and drink will be available?

The winter season will see hot drinks and snacks on offer at the lido, with more range up for grabs next summer.

What safety measures will be in place at the pool?