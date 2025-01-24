The regeneration project, which is being funded by the Levelling Up Fund, will continue until next year with it due to be completed by the summer.
The outdoor pool will welcome new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.
In order to get the pool back to its former glory, the Portsmouth City Council has been working alongside consultancy company Mace, and the contractors, Beard.
There has been significant progress at the site as the hard standings for the beach huts have been put in place. The team have also been prepping the ground for tarmac, just like on the other side where the beach huts will be.
Hilsea Lido is due to reopen this summer.
Here are some pictures following this week’s update:
