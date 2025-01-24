Hilsea Lido: Eye-opening pictures show the significant progress made at multi-million pound project

The Hilsea Lido site is constantly changing shape as the team make staggering progress regenerating it.

The regeneration project, which is being funded by the Levelling Up Fund, will continue until next year with it due to be completed by the summer.

The outdoor pool will welcome new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.

In order to get the pool back to its former glory, the Portsmouth City Council has been working alongside consultancy company Mace, and the contractors, Beard.

There has been significant progress at the site as the hard standings for the beach huts have been put in place. The team have also been prepping the ground for tarmac, just like on the other side where the beach huts will be.

Hilsea Lido is due to reopen this summer.

For more information about the Hilsea Lido, click here.

Here are some pictures following this week’s update:

As you can see from this photo the steel work has now been put in place in the plant room for more concrete. Once the steel work is complete, there will be a concrete pour on the floor, then the wall at the bottom of the photo, then the top, and finally the left and right.

As you can see from this photo the steel work has now been put in place in the plant room read for more concrete. Once the steel work is complete, there will be a concrete pour on the floor, then the wall at the bottom of the photo, then the top, and finally the left and right.

Next to the Hilsea Lido building there is the hard standings for the beach huts. One is complete and one was just being finished off. The beach huts will act as changing rooms and will be brightly coloured to tie in the shower blocks we showed you last time.

Nearest the pool, the team have been prepping the ground for tarmac, just like on the other side where the beach huts will be.

