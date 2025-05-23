Hilsea Lido: Footage captures sheer size of huge protective tent as £7.75m project takes step closer to completion

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 10:11 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 10:11 BST

Drone footage has captured the sheer size of the protective tent currently covering Hilsea Lido as the multi-million pound project continues.

The ongoing £7.75m restoration project has been making a splash over the past year with its completion date anticipated for early autumn.

The project will feature new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.

A huge protective tent is has now been constructed over the pool so that the rendering can be completed.

Perfect conditions need to be maintained for the rendering to cure within the tent and, as a result, there are large heaters inside to ensure the temperature does not drop below 8 degrees.

Once the rendering is completed, the contractors will move on to the finishing touches including the tiling.

Explore 5 impressive pictures of the vast tent covering Hislea Lido:

A protective tent has been constructed over Hilsea Lido as crucial rendering work gets underway at the multi-million pound project. Picture: IslandCity.UK

1. Hilsea Lido - May 2025

A protective tent has been constructed over Hilsea Lido as crucial rendering work gets underway at the multi-million pound project. Picture: IslandCity.UK | Habibur Rahman

A large protective tent has been constructed over the outdoor pool as contractors complete crucial rendering at the Hilsea Lido restoration project. Picture: IslandCity.UK

2. Hilsea Lido - May 2025

A large protective tent has been constructed over the outdoor pool as contractors complete crucial rendering at the Hilsea Lido restoration project. Picture: IslandCity.UK | Habibur Rahman

A protective tent has been constructed over Hilsea Lido as crucial rendering work gets underway at the multi-million pound project which is due to be completed by the early autumn. Picture: IslandCity.UK

3. Hilsea Lido - May 2025

A protective tent has been constructed over Hilsea Lido as crucial rendering work gets underway at the multi-million pound project which is due to be completed by the early autumn. Picture: IslandCity.UK | Habibur Rahman

A large protective tent has been constructed over the outdoor pool as contractors complete crucial rendering at the Hilsea Lido restoration project. Picture: IslandCity.UK

4. Hilsea Lido - May 2025

A large protective tent has been constructed over the outdoor pool as contractors complete crucial rendering at the Hilsea Lido restoration project. Picture: IslandCity.UK | Habibur Rahman

