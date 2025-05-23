The ongoing £7.75m restoration project has been making a splash over the past year with its completion date anticipated for early autumn.
The project will feature new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.
A huge protective tent is has now been constructed over the pool so that the rendering can be completed.
Perfect conditions need to be maintained for the rendering to cure within the tent and, as a result, there are large heaters inside to ensure the temperature does not drop below 8 degrees.
Once the rendering is completed, the contractors will move on to the finishing touches including the tiling.
Explore 5 impressive pictures of the vast tent covering Hislea Lido:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.