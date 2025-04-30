Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over 56,000 people took part in the London Marathon over the weekend but for one man, crossing the finish line meant the end of a gruelling 31 day charity challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Snelling, from Fareham, has raised thousands of pounds for charity after taking on a tremendously tough running challenge over the past month.

The 38-year-old, who is an avid runner, was determined to take part in the London Marathon on Sunday (April 27) and raise money for the Zurich Community Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Snelling, from Fareham, has completed 31 marathons in 31 days as part of an incredible charity challenge. | Contrib

But he knew that in order to generate a significant amount of donations, he would have to up the ante - and that is exactly what he did as he took on 31 marathons in 31 days.

Paul said: “I have been a run club member since 2016 and I did the London Marathon for the first time in 2018 and it was quite a rubbish experience because it was my first marathon.

“I knew I had to raise the bar because I do too much running so no one was going to sponsor me to just run a marathon so I had to do something different - I was following a guy last year who ran a marathon a day so I took inspiration from that.”

The dad of three started his challenge at the end of March by completing the Jurassic Coast challenge before taking on the Southampton Marathon. He then continued to run just over 26 miles every day this month before heading to London for the final leg of his challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Snelling, from Fareham, has completed 31 marathons in 31 days as part of an incredible charity challenge. Pictured: Paul with his wife and three children at the London Marathon 2025. | Contrib

He added: “There have been highs and lows. I have had days where I felt amazing and I felt in really good spirits and I’ve come back and been quite positive - I usually run 70 or 80 miles a week so I knew physically I could do it but there have been some days where I wasn’t sure if I could complete it.

Paul said that when the final day came, he wanted to ‘soak up the experience’ and enjoy the marathon, which he completed in 3 hours and 23 minutes.

Paul explained: “I have just been so overwhelmed with the support I’ve had and I don’t know how to respond and put how I feel into words - I am so proud of everyone who has helped me because I thought at the beginning I was doing a solo challenge and I was confident I could do it but it isn’t a solo challenge because I’ve had the support from my wife, my friends, my family and my run club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul originally set a target of £2,000 but following his incredible achievement, he has raised a total of £5,640 for the Zurich Community Trust which partners with large charities to support them within the community.