Footage has shown the renovation of an iconic Portsmouth attraction is making great progress as it achieves “huge milestone”.

Work to restore Hilsea Lido to its former glory is making progress as the pool testing phase completes. The latest phase has seen the 67 metre pool filled with water to evaluate the pool’s stability. Extensive work has been under taken to improve this, including restoring the shallower lagoons that had previously been removed.

While the project is making progress, construction delays, due to cold weather and other issues, means it will likely now open in early Autumn. The multi-million pound project was earmarked to open in summer to celebrate the Lido’s 90th anniversary.

Portsmouth City Council have confirmed to The News that a celebration will still be taking place for the anniversary but no date has been confirmed for its opening. Construction delays due to weather means it will likely open in early autumn but could still open in late summer.

The council is in discussion with potential operators who are expected to run a winter service.

Cllr Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, is delighted to see progress being made. He said: “Hilsea Lido is an iconic Portsmouth attraction, which is undergoing a major refurbishment so it can be enjoyed by residents and visitors for many years to come.

"It's great this huge milestone has been achieved, and I'm looking forward to seeing the project progress towards the finish line."

The next phase of the works will see a large tent erected over the pool to protect it and keep the temperature above five degrees. Once complete, finishing touches can be made to the pool such as tiling the edges, steps and rest ledge, screeding and rendering the walls and floor, finishing the surface with paint, and securing the handrails.

Working on the project has been the consultancy company, Mace, and the contractors, Beard. Ollie Chun, Southampton office lead at Beard, said: “We're extremely proud to be working with Portsmouth City Council and project partners on the Hilsea Lido refurbishment, a poignant first project for our Southampton office which opened in 2024.

“The work requires a careful balance of meeting modern standards while preserving the site’s historic character, a challenge we’re meeting by leveraging Beard’s 135 years of experience. This is an important milestone to celebrate, and is a step forward toward the opening of the revitalised community space later this year.”

Once complete, Hilsea Lido will feature new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.

Watch the video embedded in this article to see the incredible progress made.