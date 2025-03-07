WATCH: I'm blown away at how much progress is being made at Hilsea Lido as the opening looms
As someone who has been closely following the multi-million pound regeneration project at Hilsea Lido - I’m always blown away by the changing scenes at the site when I see updated pictures.
The beloved outdoor pool originally opened its doors to the people of Portsmouth back in 1935 by Portsmouth City Council.
Over the years, the pool’s condition significantly deteriorated making it unsafe to use. As a result, a multi-million pound project has been launched to restore the pool to its former glory - and work started last year.
Marcin Jedrysiak has captured some sensational drone footage of the lido - and I can’t believe how much it has changed since the last council update two weeks ago.
The upgraded pool will feature new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.
The Portsmouth City Council has been providing fortnightly updates regarding the ongoing progress being made at the site.
Most recently, the designs for the shuttering in the plant room are being finalised, and the walls are getting ready for the concrete pour.
The ground around the edge of the pool is ready for surfacing and soon a large tent will cover the pool to protect it from the elements.
