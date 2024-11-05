Marwell Wildlife is offering visitors a unique chance to experience the wonders of nature at a reduced rate this autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests can now enjoy entry to the zoo for £10 per person or £12 with a donation, with under 3’s going free. This special offer is a discount of more than 60 per cent for adults and 40 per cent for children compared to peak season prices.

Marwell Zoo is hosting a £10 November ticket event. Picture: Gemma Davis | - credit Gemma Davis 7

The fantastic offer will run between November 4 until November 26 and people will have an opportunity to explore the wonderful zoo at a quieter time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marwell Wildlife’s CEO, Laura Read, said: “We’re delighted to offer this great value ticket price, at a time when the zoo is historically very quiet and we prepare for our magical winter lights event, Glow Marwell.

“We know that time spent in nature is critical for mental wellbeing and we passionately promote ‘green time not screen time’ as a family value. Our hope is to inspire every guest to appreciate and care deeply about our natural world.

“We hope this great offer allows even more people to experience the beauty of Marwell’s landscape, connect with animals they may never have seen up close, and enjoy quality time outdoors as a family or with friends.”

Marwell Zoo is home to more than 140 species of rare and endangered animals including red pandas, white rhinos, clouded leopards, lemurs and scimitar-horned oryx.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad