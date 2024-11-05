Marwell Zoo announces special discount with entry just £10 in November
Guests can now enjoy entry to the zoo for £10 per person or £12 with a donation, with under 3’s going free. This special offer is a discount of more than 60 per cent for adults and 40 per cent for children compared to peak season prices.
The fantastic offer will run between November 4 until November 26 and people will have an opportunity to explore the wonderful zoo at a quieter time of year.
Marwell Wildlife’s CEO, Laura Read, said: “We’re delighted to offer this great value ticket price, at a time when the zoo is historically very quiet and we prepare for our magical winter lights event, Glow Marwell.
“We know that time spent in nature is critical for mental wellbeing and we passionately promote ‘green time not screen time’ as a family value. Our hope is to inspire every guest to appreciate and care deeply about our natural world.
“We hope this great offer allows even more people to experience the beauty of Marwell’s landscape, connect with animals they may never have seen up close, and enjoy quality time outdoors as a family or with friends.”
Marwell Zoo is home to more than 140 species of rare and endangered animals including red pandas, white rhinos, clouded leopards, lemurs and scimitar-horned oryx.
This autumn, the zoo is celebrating a baby boom with recent arrivals including a Hartmann’s mountain zebra, Kirk’s dik dik, banteng, four Przewalski’s foals, Grevy’s zebra, Rothschild’s giraffe, sitatunga, mountain bongo and addax.