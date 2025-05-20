Millions of pounds are being pumped into a major city regeneration project to restore the iconic Hilsea Lido back to its former glory.

Every fortnight since work started at the site, Portsmouth City Council has been documenting the different stages of the project which is being carried out by contractors, Beard.

The multi-million pound project will feature new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.

A huge protective tent is fully covering the pool in order for the contractors to complete the rendering and add the finishing touches including the tiling. The perfect conditions need to be maintained for the rendering to cure within the tent and, as a result, there are large heaters inside to ensure the temperature does not drop below 8 degrees.

The team are also screeding the top edges of the pool to create a level surface for the tiling and temporary timber guides are being used to ensure precision, which will be removed once the screed sets.

The chemical store is also taking shape at the site and the team will soon be installing the chemical bund which is a fully watertight containment system designed to safely capture any hazardous chemicals or liquids in the unlikely event of a leak.