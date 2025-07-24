A fundraiser has been created to give a ‘genuinely lovely’ 16-year-old the ‘send off he deserves’, after he and his friend tragically died in a horror crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fundraiser has been set up in memory of 16-year-old, Damien Dean, who died in a car crash earlier this month. | Louise M

The GoFundMe Page, which has almost hit £2,000, says: “The heart break that his family are suffering right now really cannot be put into words.

“Damien is loved by so many and his cheeky ways definitely made every who knows him, love him. Damien is one of six siblings and truly has left such a massive hole, his parents are devastated after losing their eldest son.”

The fundraiser was created on July 15 with Louise saying the ‘response has been amazing and the family have been so overwhelmed.’

The Havant woman said: “The family are devastated, absolutely devastated, and not only are they dealing with the losing their son, they are dealing with what happened to Mason as well, and the backlash online - there is so much more to the story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No one should prepare to bury a child, and I just wanted to take some of the pressure off the family and give them the send off Damien deserves.

A fundraiser has been set up in memory of 16-year-old, Damien Dean, who died in a car crash earlier this month. | Louise M

“He was like a nephew to me - I knew him since he was a baby and was there the first time he crawled.

“Damien was a lovely boy, he had a gardening business where he would go and help people with their garden - he was genuinely a lovely boy.”

Louise said the family have started planning Damien’s funeral but it has been an ‘eye-opener because you don’t realise what it all entails.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fundraiser has also been created for Mason which has surpassed the £5,000 mark with the GoFundMe saying: “We are blown away and in absolute shock that so many people loved Mason so much and want to contribute to his funeral.”