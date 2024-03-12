Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shoppers in Cosham were delighted last week when House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt MP paid tribute to her iconic sword scene at King Charles’s Coronation during the opening of a new Barnardo's store.

The opening of the new store took place on March 8 and locals stood by to watch the grand unveiling of the site which has expanded into this larger site.

“Charities like Barnardo’s provide a lifeline for children and young people across the country, and I was honoured to meet so many of their committed staff and volunteers.

“By supporting Barnardo’s work, you are helping children and young people to recover from the challenges they are facing post-pandemic, and look forward to a happy, healthy future.”

Pictured: Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP, Councillor Asghar Shah, Barnardo’s Colleagues, Store Associates and Volunteers, and Barnardo’s retail customers.

The MP cut the ribbon alongside Cosham Labour Ward Councillor Asghar Shah, and spectators at the store on were thrilled to see them posing jubilantly with a replica of the Sword of State.

Jessica Taylor, Area Business Manager at Barnardo’s, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt and Cllr Shah through our doors, and to see Penny’s expert swordsmanship first hand.